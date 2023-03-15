LITTLETON — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty held its annual award celebration in mid-February with dinner, awards presentation and dancing at the Omni Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods.
According to Andy Smith, broker/owner of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty: “We had a special event and it was a celebration of the successes of the year. This year we added a few new awards, including the Good Neighbor Award. Our firm had a great year. We hosted a number of educational events for agents and staff, we participated in almost 1,000 sales transactions and our charitable contributions were celebrated. Our agents and staff worked hard for our clients and customers in 2022 and it was a pleasure to get to celebrate their achievements.”
The Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Residential Sales Associate of 2022 was awarded to Beth Horan. Horan has been with the firm for over 20 years and works in the Franconia office and services clients and customers in the North Country. Smith said, “Beth is a wonderful agent, she takes the time to really listen to folks, she is a great advisor and helps them achieve their goals. She enjoys her real estate career and it shows. She consistently goes above and beyond for everyone and we were thrilled to present her with this award.”
The top agents in the following offices were celebrated; Janet Nickerson (Berlin), Michele Penner (Bretton Woods), Jackie Elliott (Holderness), Kathleen Sullivan-Head (Jackson), Nikki Barrett (Littleton), Kevin Killourie (North Conway) and Missy Sullivan (Plymouth).
The following agents were awarded the Mount Madison Level sales achievement: Paty Ciotto, Malcolm Badger, Vespar Duffy, Peter Pietz, Anne Foss, Daren Levitt, Karla Badger, Roland Turgeon, Ray Newton, Eric Turchon, Rachael Brown, Charles Crannell, Linda Matheson, Jane Swett, Patty O’Brien, Tara Peirce, Joy Moore, Norman Head, David Cianciolo, Linda Walker, Debbie Engelhardt and Sue Solar.
Mount Monroe Level sales achievement winners included Steve Gorman, Nubi Duncan, Fran Matott, Ralph Cronin, Bernadette Donohue, Jason Cape, Mary Doherty, Don Lapoint, Jerrod Mitchell, Ed O’Halloran, Matthew Penner, Karen Walsh, Tiffany Howard and Aaron Woods.
Mt. Jefferson Level sales achievement was awarded to: Diane McGregor, Jackie Elliott, Janet Nickerson, Zachary Hawkins, Kevin Killourie, Nikki Barrett, Kathleen Sullivan-Head and Missy Sullivan.
Keegan Rice received the Mount Adams Level sales achievement award and Michele Penner and Beth Horan won the Mount Washington Level sales achievement award.
The annual, Three Pound Sledge Hammar Award is given to the agent in the firm who has the willingness to help their fellow agents and always has a helpful attitude throughout the year. This year the award was presented to Karen Walsh of the Plymouth office.
New for this year, the Badger Peabody & Smith Realty Good Neighbor award. The winner of this award is nominated by their peers and recognizes the extraordinary impact that agent makes on their community through volunteer work. The award was presented to Nikki Barrett from the Littleton office. Barrett works to help deliver meals on wheels through the Littleton Area Senior Center, offers pet therapy with her dog Suzie at the Morrison in Whitefield, helps raise money for North Country Boys & Girls club and volunteers for the Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Badger Peabody & Smith Realty is the North Country, Mount Washington Valley, Lakes Region of New Hampshire, Western Maine and Northeast Kingdom of Vermont representative of LeadingRE (LeadingRE.com). With a membership that spans six continents, LeadingRE connects more than 550 firms and 135,000 sales associates who produce over 1.1 million real estate transactions each year. With combined resources of over 60 full-time agents and eight offices, Badger Peabody & Smith Realty can be reached online at badgerpeabodysmith.com.
