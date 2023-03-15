LITTLETON — Badger Peabody & Smith Realty held its annual award celebration in mid-February with dinner, awards presentation and dancing at the Omni Mt. Washington Resort in Bretton Woods. 

According to Andy Smith, broker/owner of Badger Peabody & Smith Realty: “We had a special event and it was a celebration of the successes of the year. This year we added a few new awards, including the Good Neighbor Award. Our firm had a great year. We hosted a number of educational events for agents and staff, we participated in almost 1,000 sales transactions and our charitable contributions were celebrated. Our agents and staff worked hard for our clients and customers in 2022 and it was a pleasure to get to celebrate their achievements.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.