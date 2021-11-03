Mr. Auto is family-owned and operated by Richard, Mike and Lucie Grondin.
The Grondins opened their first shop on East Mason Street in 1995.
Richard Grondin would like his customers to know that if you have a car or truck inspection coming soon, it is best to make your appointment early as in these trying times, automotive parts have been very hard to get.
The family strives to deliver honest and professional automotive repair and auto maintenance services to the people of Berlin and surrounding areas.
The quality ASE (automotive service excellence) certified technicians at Mr. Auto employ today’s latest automotive technology and are equipped to handle all major and minor repairs on foreign and domestic vehicles.
Mr. Auto features ASE-certified technicians so you can be assured you are getting quality work performed by experienced technicians.
They are the one-stop shop and will change your oil, replace your battery, install a new set of tires or install a new engine. Whatever your needs are, they can take care of it. They are a Bridgestone/Firestone dealer.
Schedule your repair or maintenance service today.
Mr. Auto is located at 756 Third Ave. in Berlin. Call (603) 752-6466 or email mrauto@ne.twcbc.com for more information.
