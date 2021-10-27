BERLIN — Richard Murtaugh has been in the automotive repair and the used car business since 2010. A disabled veteran whose father was already in the automotive business, Murtaugh said it seemed the most sensible business to get into.
Murtaugh started his business in Hooksett and opened another location in Manchester in 2013.
It was his love for the outdoors that brought him to the North Country.
Murtaugh’s business philosophy is to be honest and take care of people, not their wallets.
Berlin’s Extra Care focuses on customer service and hires only experienced auto mechanics.
These are his automotive mechanics now working at Extra Care:
• Ron Cloutier is a native of Berlin with 35 years of experience in the automotive industry and has been with Berlin’s Extra Care for the last three months.
• Rich Constant, the shop manager, is another employee at Extra Care with five years of experience and is the go-to guy.
• Brian Ross a Milan resident has been with Extra Care for the last six months and has 30 years of experience and is very eager to work on your vehicle.
• Stephen Hays is also on the job with 18 years of experience and an all-around auto mechanic.
• Andrea Duncan is Extra Care’s office manager. She is eager to answer your phone calls, schedule appointments and find answers to your questions.
Call her for your $14.96 state inspection appointment.
Every used car Murtaugh sells comes with Extra Care 20 percent off on all repairs, including inspections and oil changes.
To see what is available for used cars stop in at their Wight St. location.
Extra Care Auto Repair is located at 265 Wight St. in Berlin. Their phone number is (603) 215-6589.
