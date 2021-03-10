CONCORD — Rep. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) hosted a virtual workshop with Northern Border Regional Commission leadership and New Hampshire economic development stakeholders to bring together potential applicants from all NBRC-eligible counties in the Granite State to learn about the grant program and the 2021 application process.
The workshop gave potential applicants the opportunity to hear from and ask questions of Northern Border Regional Commission Executive Director Rich Grogan, Program Director Andrea Smith as well as Beno Lamontagne with the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Kuster has long been a proponent of the Northern Border Regional Commission and worked to expand the geographic reach of the program and increase funding.
Last Congress, she spearheaded legislation that allows a waiver for matching funds to ensure applicants impacted by COVID-19 can still access funding. The program is administered through the commission and grant decisions for New Hampshire are made by New Hampshire state program managers.
“Communities across New Hampshire have been grappling with the economic impacts of COVID-19 for nearly a year now, and the Northern Border Regional Commission can play a crucial role in expanding economic development in rural Granite State communities as they rebuild and recover,” said Kuster. “I was proud to help bolster funding for the NBRC in Congress to encourage economic development and accelerate job creation in New Hampshire communities that need it most. I will continue working to secure robust funding for the NBRC to ensure Granite State organizations can make the most of this program.”
"It is our privilege to support the hard work of the communities and organizations we serve through the funding provided in this year's EID grant round," said Northern Border Regional Commission Executive Director Rich Grogan. "Economic development has never been more critical as we work to rebuild from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We encourage interested applicants to start with a conversation with New Hampshire's State Program Manager, Beno Lamontagne, and to please refer to our website for more detailed guidance on the application itself."
