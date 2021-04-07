Jennifer Stewart, Realtor & Associate Broker with RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty was recently recognized for her outstanding real estate success in 2020.
Jennifer was No.1 in real estate transactions per agent in 2020 for all of New Hampshire, per RE/MAX Intergra/RE/MAX of New England.
She was also No.1 in real estate transactions per agent in 2020 for all of New England, per RE/MAX Integra/RE/MAX of New England.
"Jennifer's passion, work ethic and commitment speak volumes about her. Congratulations on these incredible achievements" stated Carl Mercier, Primary Broker of RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty.
Contact Jennifer at (603) 723-4215.
RE/MAX Northern Edge Realty is located at 232 Glen Ave. in Berlin. Call (603) 752-0003 or go to teamner.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.