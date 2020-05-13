I’ve enjoyed the roomy space of a 5,000-square-foot home and honestly loved my 300 square foot cabin in Lincoln. It goes without saying, the larger homes I have occupied provided far more space (obviously) to “live.” You have room and a spot for all of your stuff.
The Christmas decorations have a home and don’t have to live under the bed. Of course everything related to a larger home is more expensive. Heating, cooling and every repair or remodeling job is exponentially more costly.
In this time of sheltering in place, as a society we have become more keenly aware of our living conditions and our level of satisfaction therein. So will we see a shift? Are the days of the “tiny home” numbered?
During this odd time in our lives the folks at realtor.com and Toluna Insights surveyed 1,300 homeowners to get their thoughts on their living conditions. Almost 20 percent reported they wanted more space in their home. And the three items (tied for first) that those surveyed loved most about their homes were a quiet neighborhood, outdoor space, and close proximity to grocery stores and pharmacies.
It’s no real surprise that most folks want more space. In fact, 16 percent also noted that they would purchase (or desired) a home with more square footage for their next home.
And for the nerds in the group (present company included) 13 percent noted they would spring for better technology and faster Wi-Fi. One of the more amusing ones (and one that I agree with wholeheartedly) is 13 percent also would purchase a home with more separation from their neighbors.
Finally, we’re all just now able to see the opening of more restaurants. Still, 13 percent of those surveyed noted they would update their kitchen. While I do find these survey results a little amusing — of course you want more space and a nicer kitchen — the reality is we’re likely going to see a palpable shift in desired home features in the coming months and years.
If you put yourself in the shoes of a buyer right now, I think you can see what I mean. If you are ready to strangle your roommate (or spouse and kids) and you can’t eat any more delivery pizza, chances are good that you’re going to be itching for more space. And I don’t blame you one bit.
One of the other consistent responses to both sides of this survey was natural light. Those who had it, loved it and those who didn’t, want more of it. I’m very grateful that this “situation” happened in the spring.
I sincerely believe if we were forced to shelter at home in January, it would have had a more devastating impact.
Perhaps that’s overstated a bit, but at least now we’re able to get outside, open windows and doors (for a short time, anyway) and feel as though we are able to expand our living space beyond our four walls. Were it freezing cold and the sun waving goodbye at 4 p.m. every day, I think I’d be more depressed than ever.
One of the other benefits to this time in our lives is many of us are taking this opportunity to tackle projects around the house. The number one project (which makes my heart sing) is 21 percent are cleaning out closets and/or the garage.
Of course, I really should be working all day, but I have to admit I have been taking chunks of my day to rearrange my bedroom, cull through my clothes for a donation box and organize the garage. It’s the things that I normally have planned for weekends, but have been taking advantage of the decreased workload to tackle mid-week.
Seventeen percent of those surveyed are doing some gardening and planting and 13 percent are taking on painting projects. Redecorating and rearranging rooms both come in around 10 percent.
Again, we’re fortunate that it is springtime and the gardening/landscaping projects are just itching to be scratched. The timing is perfect and who knows? Maybe you’ll find a passion project in the dirt in your backyard.
“Many of my friends and clients are really enjoying this ‘extra’ time for projects around the house and certainly for gardening,” Badger Realty agent Susan Solar said. “The weather is perfect and I think we’re all taking any opportunity to get outside that we can.”
This is most certainly a funky time, and it feels like we are starting to shift back towards a more normal existence. Of course that will take a bit of time, but we’ll get there.
I simply encourage you to make the effort to look on the bright side of this time and make the most of it. Perhaps, you can spend more time with your kids. Maybe it is carving out time with your significant other for a special date night. And maybe it is just the right time to tackle those projects around the house that have been hanging over your head for months (years?).
Happy sheltering, and stay positive.
Jason Robie works for Badger Realty.
