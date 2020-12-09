COLEBROOK — As part of an ongoing effort to address community primary health care needs, Indian Stream Health Center will be conducting a community health needs assessment.
“Our mission revolves around the provision of high-quality health care and services to our patients and their families,” said Gregory A. Culley, MD, Acting CEO of Indian Stream Health Center. “To ensure we continue to meet those needs, we are seeking feedback from a range of stakeholders across our community.”
Culley went on to say that Indian Stream’s community health needs assessment would occur over the next several weeks and include patient surveys, interviews with key leaders, physician panels and focus groups among other elements.
“With the pandemic, we’re altering some of these interactions to ensure a safe environment, but our goal is to make this process accessible to as many people as possible,” he said.
With extensive leadership in the public health and Federally Qualified Health Center fields, Culley is very familiar with the assessment process and noted that the data collected would “help serve as a roadmap for Indian Stream in meeting current and future community health-care needs.”
The practice will be sending out notices to its patients later this month regarding the survey. Culley said Indian Stream would also be sharing the survey link with the community at large via its Facebook Page, Website and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.