BERLIN — Two months before the opening of Exile Burrito restaurant in downtown Berlin, Gov. Chris Sununu declared a state of emergency because of COVID-19 and closed all indoor dining.
Owner Adam Burrill told U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) he decided to go forward with opening the restaurant despite the pandemic because he had spent a year and a half planning it. Burrill said running the restaurant has been difficult and along the way he had to lay-off some employees.
Hassan said most businesses that started up after Feb. 15, 2020 have been unable to access COVID-19 relief programs. She said she has co-sponsored the “Recovery Startup Assistance Act” as part of the stimulus bill just passed by Congress to provide payroll assistance to small businesses that started up during the pandemic.
Starting in July and through the rest of 2021, Hassan said new businesses will be able to have a version of the employee retention tax credit. She said that helps businesses hire and retain employees by providing advanced payments, covering payroll and health-care expenses.
The senator hosted a virtual roundtable discussion Monday with three businesses that opened in the midst of the pandemic and some industry leaders.
“One of the things that has just struck me throughout the pandemic is that in the midst of all these challenges, Granite Staters have been stepping up to start new businesses, creating new job opportunities, which is really an amazing thing to see,” Hassan said. "You're helping our communities and you're helping your customers in new and innovative ways. And a lot of these new businesses are going to be key to really driving our economic recovery,” she added
As a quick service style restaurant, Burrill said he felt Exile Burrito would be OK in the pandemic because it could do take-out orders. He said the opening was rough because quick service fast food was new to the downtown as was Mexican cuisine.
Then, Burrill said the city got its first wave of positive cases and he had to lay off some employees. Two others left for different jobs.
“It was the first time I was really, really scared,” he said.
Burrill said it has meant more work for him because he is running the restaurant, cooking and picking up shifts that couldn’t be filled. He said federal financial assistance would allow him to hire additional people and finish some interior work in the restaurant.
“That's what's going to make a big impact for me and for our business,” Burrill said.
Judi Window, owner of Diz’s Cafe in Manchester, told a similar story. She and her husband signed a lease for their cafe in January 2020 and undertook massive renovations. When the cafe was supposed to open on April 1 but was not able to open until May 29 to do take-out.
Window said it they have worked long days for the past year and without more funding she is not sure they will survive.
“We're so excited that if this funding comes through, we're going to make it we'll be able to breathe as we're making it through the finish line,” Window said.
Joel Nkounkou, co-founder and CEO of ecoText in Durham spoke about the challenges starting a tech company that depends on partnerships that can be difficult to coordinate in a pandemic.
Burrill mentioned that one of his biggest fears is having enough trained staff when the influx of tourists come this summer. He said last year, most of his business came from local people. But with more and more people getting vaccinated, he said the expectation is the ATV season will be busy.
Ashley Haseltine, president of the Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said she believes people are planning summer vacations but because of the lingering uncertainly are looking to stay within the state.
She predicted the North Country will see a busy summer.
Mike Somers, president of New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association, echoed Haseltine, predicting a fantastic summer because of “pent-up demand” for getting out. He said a lot of people postponed weddings and other events during the pandemic.
Somers said for the lodging industry the question is how quickly corporate travel will return to fill in the shoulder season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.