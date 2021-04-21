MANCHESTER — Eversource is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 Energy Star Partner of the Year Sustained Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Department of Energy.
It was recognized for its continued leadership in energy efficiency and commitment to the Energy Star program in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
This is the eighth year Eversource won in New Hampshire, the sixth year won in Connecticut and the second year won in Massachusetts.
The Sustained Excellence award is the highest honor bestowed by the Energy Star program. Winners are part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to fighting climate change and protecting public health through energy efficiency. They are among the nation’s leaders in driving value for the environment, the economy, and the American people.
“We’re excited to be recognized by the EPA and DOE for our energy efficiency efforts again,” said Eversource Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer Penni Conner. “2020 was a challenging year, not only for residents in the Northeast, but people across the country and around the world, and we’re proud that our energy efficiency programs and services have helped improve our customers’ lives by better managing their energy and saving money. Energy Star continues to be a great partner, and we look forward to our continued collaboration on energy efficiency initiatives that mitigate the effects of climate change.”
Eversource was recognized for its raising awareness of, and increasing demand for, Energy Star-certified products in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts including LED lighting.
Eversource will be recognized by the EPA and DOE in an all-day social media event on April 13. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about Energy Star’s awards program, go to energystar.gov/awardwinners.
