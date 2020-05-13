CONCORD – The New Hampshire Department of Revenue Administration is accepting applications for its Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program through June 30. NHDRA distributed more than $1.1 million through this tax relief program last year, and more than $44 million in total since the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program launched in 2002.
Applicants are required to submit their individual income tax returns with the application. However, given the federal July 15 extension, some may not have filed their federal return by the June 30 program deadline. An existing provision allows NHDRA to accept late applications, if complete, until Nov. 1 if the Commissioner believes the individual was prevented from completing his or her application in certain circumstances.
NHDRA is urging individuals to submit their applications by June 30. If an applicant has not yet filed his or her federal tax return by that date, NHDRA still urges the individual to submit his or her incomplete application by June 30, and submit the federal tax return as soon as it is complete, but no later than Nov. 1.
“This relief program was designed to lessen the economic burden of the State Education Property Tax on certain at-risk taxpayers,” said NHDRA Commissioner Lindsey Stepp. “Our mission is to provide as much support as possible to our taxpayers. This is especially true given the current COVID-19 situation and we will continue to work with individuals to make sure those who qualify will get the relief they count on.”
An eligible applicant for the program is a person who is:
• Single with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $20,000; or
• Married or head of New Hampshire household with adjusted gross income less than or equal to $40,000; and
• Owns a homestead subject to the State Education Property Tax; and
• Has resided in that homestead as of April 1, 2019.
The application form (Form DP-8) is available on NHDRA’s website at revenue.nh.gov/forms/low-moderate.htm. Older versions of the form will not be accepted. Taxpayers with questions should call Taxpayer Services at (603) 230-5920, press prompt 2, then prompt 2 again.
NHDRA provided the following tips to homeowners considering applying for the program:
• Applicants are reminded that NHDRA is a state taxing agency and cannot determine an individual’s federal tax liability. If applicants are unsure whether they are required to file federally, they may contact the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.
• If an applicant is not required to file with the IRS, they should check the box on the Form DP-8 indicating this.
• Homesteads held in trust must also be verified by submission of the trust document, but may still qualify for relief.
Residents who do not have internet access may request Form DP-8 by calling NHDRA’s Forms Line at (603) 230-5001. Granite State residents can find more information about the Low and Moderate Income Homeowners Property Tax Relief program and check the status of their application on DRA’s website, revenue.nh.gov.
