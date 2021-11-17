WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), and Representatives Annie Kuster (D-N.H. and Chris Pappas (D-N.H. announced that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration will award New Hampshire $8,360,978 in state tourism grants. The funding will support marketing, infrastructure, workforce and projects to boost business and travel.
“Travel and tourism are core industries that fuel local economies across New Hampshire — these sectors are key to our state’s recovery following the pandemic. That’s why I’m pleased to welcome over $8.3 million to boost marketing and create jobs to propel these vital Granite State industries,” said Shaheen, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee that oversees funding for the EDA.
"I'm biased, but I can't imagine a better place to visit than the Granite State, and with this funding that we secured in the American Rescue Plan, we can further expand our important tourism industry right here in New Hampshire," said Hassan. "The COVID-19 pandemic and closure of the U.S.-Canada border hit New Hampshire hard, and I'm thrilled to see this funding come to New Hampshire so that we can continue to grow our local economy, support our small businesses, and welcome families and individuals from across the country and world to see the natural beauty, historic and cultural sights, and charm of our state up close."
“New Hampshire is home to some of the most beautiful land in the country, and this Economic Development Administration grant will bolster our local economies and help more out-of-state visitors experience all that our state has to offer,” said Kuster. “I was proud to advocate to get this funding included in the American Rescue Plan to support New Hampshire’s tourism economy and bring more business and travelers to our state.”
The mission of EDA is to lead the federal economic development agenda by promoting competitiveness and preparing the nation's regions for growth and success in the worldwide economy. An agency within the U.S. Department of Commerce, EDA makes investments in economically distressed communities in order to create jobs for U.S. workers, promote American innovation and accelerate long-term sustainable economic growth.
