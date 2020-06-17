Community Loan Fund President, Juliana Eades, will retire June 30

CONCORD — Juliana Eades, who built the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund from an idea into a nationally recognized lender on behalf of disadvantaged people, communities and businesses, has announced she will retire as its President June 30.
“I am so proud of all the opportunities that people have realized with our capital and training over the last 36 years,” Eades said. “I have thrived in the great team spirit of staff and board over that time. I am grateful for the support of investors, donors and partners that have made so many homes, jobs and child care spaces possible.”
Eades was hired in 1984 as the Community Loan Fund’s first employee. Its office space was in the basement of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation.
Since then the organization has loaned $350 million for nearly 10,000 affordable housing units, 3,800 jobs and 4,400 child care spaces in New Hampshire that wouldn’t otherwise have gotten financing.
Under her leadership, the Community Loan Fund became known nationally for innovation, especially for cooperative ownership of manufactured-home communities, a strong base of individual investors who supply the organization’s loan capital, and job growth through royalty financing for small businesses.
Its first-in the-nation fixed-rate mortgage loans for manufactured homes earned the highest honor in the CDFI industry.
Along with this breadth of lending, the Community Loan Fund has made loans in every county and most towns in New Hampshire, in small and large amounts, and for both ordinary necessities and inventive expansions.
Eades said the 12-week sabbatical she took in February allowed her time to reflect on her life and work at the Community Loan Fund.
During those months, the organization was led by Acting President John Hamilton and a leadership team that steered it not only through the normal course of business but also through the onset of the pandemic-related economic disruptions.
“The Community Loan Fund is in a very stable place, with strong leadership, a great board, excellent staff and robust strategic direction, making this a graceful time to retire,” said Eades.
“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Julie for her invaluable leadership and contributions not just to the Community Loan Fund, but to the state of New Hampshire,” said Community Loan Fund Board Chair Thomas Bunnell. “I am confident in the strength of this organization, the staff leadership and all our supporters and borrowers. Making this a seamless transition is our way of honoring Julie’s wishes and her 36 years of dynamic leadership.”
Bunnell said Hamilton will continue as acting president for the Community Loan Fund as the board creates a process for finalizing the role of president.
Hamilton will continue to exercise all the duties he has had in the chief executive role since the start of Eades’ sabbatical, providing continuity and allowing the organization to operate seamlessly.
The New Hampshire Community Loan Fund, based in Concord, turns investments into loans and education to create opportunity and transform lives. For more information, go to communityloanfund.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.