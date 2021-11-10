LANCASTER — Coos Economic Development Corporation has launched a new website, coosedc.org. Corporation officials say the new website, which went live the beginning of October, is an upgrade from its previous version.
Among other improvements, the new website features a more user friendly “Business Resources” page, which easily outlines the grants and loans available from CEDC and how to apply for them.
As well, the website will keep visitors up to date on the news and information important to Coos County small business owners and highlights Coos County as a great place to visit, live and work.
“We have been hard at work the last few months developing a new website that would best represent both CEDC and Coos County, as well as be an informative and user-friendly resource for our incredible business community,” said CEDC Executive Director, Lise Howson. “The CEDC board of directors and I believe we hit the mark.”
To learn more about the CEDC and how it supports the business community of Coos County, and to subscribe to the CEDC email newsletter, go to coosedc.org.
