Harrison Kanzler

State Rep. Harrison Kanzler (D-Conway) has been named as the new executive director of the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LITTLETON — AHEAD has been awarded $500,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support construction of AHEAD’s Peeling Village project in Woodstock. 

As AHEAD’s newest development, Peeling Village will consist of 29 units in two buildings: a 20-unit, three-story apartment block and a nien-unit, two-story town-home style apartment block.

