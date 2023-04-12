LITTLETON — AHEAD has been awarded $500,000 in tax credits through the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority to support construction of AHEAD’s Peeling Village project in Woodstock.
As AHEAD’s newest development, Peeling Village will consist of 29 units in two buildings: a 20-unit, three-story apartment block and a nien-unit, two-story town-home style apartment block.
AHEAD is a non-profit housing organization serving Coos, Grafton and Carroll counties, providing affordable housing, homebuyer and financial education workshops, individualized one-on-one counseling and coaching, and foreclosure prevention counseling since 1991.
Several local businesses have purchased $400,000 in tax credits through the tax credit program, helping fund construction of 29 new affordable workforce housing units. The Peeling Village project is designed to include two phases with 59 total units, and will be family housing (basic rental) serving a range of income-restricted households. The buildings will include one, two and three-bedroom units.
Construction is expected to start in mid-2024 pending remaining funding approvals with units being available in mid to late 2025.
AHEAD currently owns and manages over 500 rental units throughout throughout Grafton and Coos counties and into Vermont. Its most recent project, Community Living at Lloyd’s Hills in Bethlehem, was completed in 2018 creating 28 new units of workforce housing.
Nine businesses across the state have helped AHEAD meet its goal for the Community Development Finance Authority’s tax credit program. Additional businesses are being sought for the remaining $100,000 of state fiscal year 2024 credits.
AHEAD thanked the following businesses for their contributions: Grappone Management Company, Inc., William A Smith Inc., HEB Engineers, Inc., Cold Springs RV LLC., Leone McDonnell & Roberts, Northway Bank, Mascoma Savings Bank, Union Bank and Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank.
CDFA’s tax credit program offers New Hampshire businesses the opportunity to invest in community economic development initiatives throughout the state.
Projects supported through the program are leading collaborative, community-based projects to address critical needs in the Granite State bringing together public and private resources to solve local challenges.
“CDFA tax credits will fill a funding gap on this project that will provide much needed affordable housing to the Lincoln/Woodstock community,” said Harrison Kanzler, AHEAD executive director. “AHEAD has strong community support for this housing and expects equally strong demand from the community for the pledge and purchase of awarded tax credits. CDIP tax credits will provide an opportunity for businesses in the community to become invested in meeting the ever-increasing housing needs of their employees.”
Businesses purchase the credits, which results in the nonprofit receiving a donation and the company receiving a 75-percent New Hampshire state tax credit against that contribution. The credit can be applied against the business profits tax, business enterprise tax, or insurance premium tax.
The donation can also be treated as a state and federal charitable contribution. For example, a company that purchases a $10,000 tax credit from AHEAD, can apply $7,500 in tax credits on their business profits tax or other applicable taxes. AHEAD will be seeking additional businesses to make contributions through the tax credit program for state fiscal year 2024.
More information about AHEAD’s developments, programs, services and rental apartments can be found online at homesahead.org. For specific information regarding AHEAD's development projects or tax credits, contact Larry Berg, AHEAD’s director of real estate development, at lberg@homesahead.org.
