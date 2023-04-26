GORHAM — Green vistas — the ecological kind upon which Gorham is building its tourism and recreation economy — continue on the town's public buildings as well. That’s because green energy in the form of solar panels that will save money on electric bills will next be placed on the public works garage.
Once financing is worked out, the panels will represent the second project by the town to install an energy-saving solar array on public buildings.
The plan to place the panels on the DPW garage follows last year’s approval of a 100-kilowatt solar array at the Edward Fenn Elementary School.
At the March 14 annual Town Meeting, passage of Article 30 voters approved “appropriating $219,344 to purchase and install a 59kw roof-mounted solar array and related equipment at the Public Works Garage. And, to authorize the issuance of $59,000 in a CDFA Loan, $130,344 in federal grants and $30,000 from the Renewable Energy Capital Reserve Fund. The project moving forward is subject to the award of $41,344 from the USDA Community Facilities,” per the warrant article.
Passage of the article required a three-fifths majority vote. Both Gorham’s Board of Selectmen and its Budget Committee recommended Article 30 by a vote of 3-0 and 8-0, respectively.
With voter approval in hand, town officials are assembling the financial plan. Once that is in place, the project will begin, said Town Manager Denise Vallee.
“We are in the process of preparing a grant application to USDA for a Community Facilities Grant. We also submitted the loan application for the $59,000 from NH Community Development Finance Authority in order to obtain a letter of commitment for the financing, which needs to be provided to the USDA with the application,” Vallee said in an email.
Not all are sunny days in Gorham, as meteorologically noted by Selectman Yves Zornio at this year’s annual meeting, as snow steadily fell outside the high school gymnasium where residents and residents registered to vote learned more about the project. His comment came in response to a man sitting in the audience who questioned how much energy the solar plants would provide.
“Well I won’t disagree that we are not in the Sunshine Capital,” Zornio said, adding the planned project will yield 60,000 kilowatt hours.
Melissa Elander, who works for Clean Energy NH and is the company’s North Country Energy Circuit Rider, continues her work with town officials on the solar project.
She explained in an email how the 2023-approved solar project will benefit the environment and ultimately, people’s electric bills.
“The solar array on the roof of the public works garage will generate roughly 60,000 kilowatt hours/year of electricity. This is equivalent to offsetting 93,000 pounds of carbon dioxide.
“The project will offset 100% of the electricity that the garage uses, and some of the credits for overgeneration can be used to offset the electricity use at the Fire Station. This will significantly reduce the electricity bills for these 2 buildings. The array will generate electricity savings in the amount of $375,000 over the 25-year warrantied life of the panels. The project will begin generating savings in the form of reduced electricity expenses in year 1.
“The energy that is generated by the solar panels will reduce the operating costs of the public works garage and the fire station. These savings can be reinvested to improve the community or passed on to taxpayers,” Elander wrote.
And speaking of weather, with overcast skies and rain predicted for the weekend and early next week, solar planners are not thrown off track, as Elander explains.
“When a solar developer puts together a proposal, they take into account the local weather conditions and develop the solar array to produce the necessary amount of electricity on an annual basis. This is because we have to take into account that there will be times when the panels are covered with snow, times when there will be clouds, and also times when they will be producing far more than the facility needs,” she said. “In these situations, the excess power is ‘banked’ as a credit that can be used during times of lower production.”
