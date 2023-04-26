The DPW garage in Gorham

The DPW garage in Gorham is located off Main Street, at 24 Main St.

GORHAM — Green vistas — the ecological kind upon which Gorham is building its tourism and recreation economy — continue on the town's public buildings as well. That’s because green energy in the form of solar panels that will save money on electric bills will next be placed on the public works garage.

Once financing is worked out, the panels will represent the second project by the town to install an energy-saving solar array on public buildings.

