Attendees at the May 4 Berlin School Board meeting listen to a request to allow the BHS Key Club to wear colored cords signifying club membership at the 2023 high school graduation ceremony. (LISA D. CONNELL PHOTO)
BERLIN — Graduating seniors from Berlin High School who also belong to the Key Club want to be recognized at the commencement ceremony by being allowed to drape around their neck and shoulders a twisted, colored cord signifying membership in the service organization.
They have twice been turned down by school administrators and will next take their case to the school board at a future meeting.
“I didn’t realize that recognizing students who go above and beyond in activities other than sports and academics would make those other accomplishments seem like less,” BHS teacher and Key Club adviser Rachelle Gilcris said, reading aloud to the board, staff and school administrators at the May 4 meeting.
Her statement included the reasoning for why the Key Club could not be recognized with a cord: “This year, myself and my (co-adviser) Renee Stewart asked for permission to give cords to our members achieving over 150 hours of service in at least three years of membership. We were told no, that too many cords would devalue the cords that are already given out, and if yes is said to one club, it would need to be said to all clubs.”
Linda Pivin, the Kiwanis adviser to the BHS Key Club, also spoke in support of the club’s request.
“It is important to recognize the positive changes they make in their community, and they should have that opportunity at graduation. Each member does 50-100 or more hours of service every year they are in the Club. This is above and beyond their academics and extracurricular activities,” Pivin said. “This requires a huge commitment by each individual and warrants recognition. I kindly ask that they should be allowed to be corded at no cost to the school system, for their commitment to the service of their community at senior awards night. Thank you.”
School committee members will schedule the request for an upcoming meeting agenda. Student representative to the school committee, Aric Huter, said he had requested a meeting with a school official to discuss allowing the Key Club to wear graduation cords. He was denied a meeting. Although school committee student reps cannot vote at a board meeting, they can ask for items to be considered for inclusion on an agenda, board member Nathan Morin told Huter.
No date was set for that discussion and Huter’s request will be honored.
Leadership, caring, character building and inclusiveness are the Key Club’s tenets.
This year, the Berlin High chapter of Key Club has performed over 1,000 hours of community service plus raised money to support others. As Gilcris noted, the club has raised and donated $1,200 for Madison Mathis, $400 for the Veliz family and $600 for school nurse Lynne Mercier. Among its club peers, the BHS’s Key Club also won two first-place awards at the New England District Conference and a distinguished club award, given to only three schools in the entire district.
