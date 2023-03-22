wild corn

A scene from last year's Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig at King Pine Ski Area. (JOSH LASKIN PHOTO)

MADISON — Granite Backcountry Alliance will host its seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2, at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.

Presented by Fischer Skis, Wild Corn is a mountain takeover of King Pine where the lifts shut down and festival-goers have uphill access to enjoy human-powered skiing all weekend and a vibrant basecamp village with backcountry gear vendors, demo options, food and drink specials and daily activities.

