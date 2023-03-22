MADISON — Granite Backcountry Alliance will host its seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2, at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
Presented by Fischer Skis, Wild Corn is a mountain takeover of King Pine where the lifts shut down and festival-goers have uphill access to enjoy human-powered skiing all weekend and a vibrant basecamp village with backcountry gear vendors, demo options, food and drink specials and daily activities.
This year, GBA is welcoming Pink Talking Fish, a Pink Floyd/Talking Heads/Phish tribute band that will play Friday night and Saturday performances.
On Friday, Wild Corn kicks off at 5 p.m. with skinning and skiing under the lights and two sets from Pink Talking Fish, starting at 7 p.m. with a rendition of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the album.
With food and a cash bar available, Friday night’s event is $20 for GBA members and $30 for non-members, or can be purchased for the best rate as part of a weekend package ($55 for members, $65 for non-members).
King Pine is offering a lodging special for Wild Corn participants for $99 a night (plus resort fee and tax) double occupancy at Purity Spring Resort.
The action continues Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m.-dusk, with all-you-can-ski uphill laps, costume contests, auctions, raffles and a second performance from Pink Talking Fish.
It will also host clinics, including Rescue and Safety 101 by the NH Backcountry Ski Patrol, Backcountry Basics by Northeast Mountaineering, yoga by Mountain Kula Yoga, and a Kids CORNer from Northeast Woodland, a public charter school.
A highlight will be the entertaining Wild Corn Skimo Race hosted by Jackson-based Ski The Whites. Racers will ski down a unique course and have the opportunity to jump off the big “backcountry booter.”
Sunday will feature some final laps, vendors and activities. Tickets can be purchased at skireg.com/wildcorn for a discount or at the ticket booth on the day of the event at King Pine. Kids 10 and under are free to the Shindig. For more about GBA, go to granitebc.org.
