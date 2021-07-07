LANCASTER — Weeks State Park plans to hold most of its seasonal programs on-site at the park this year.
The exceptions are for field trips and for the “Owls of New Hampshire” presentation, which will be done over the internet (Zoom), all other evening programs will be held in the great room at the summit lodge at 7 p.m.
Wearing a mask, both indoors and outdoors, is optional. Under the COVID-19 guidelines, collection of information is required for possible contact tracing. Therefore, those attending must arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the evening presentation so this information can be obtained.
The program kicks off July 22, at 7 p.m., with "Cruising New Hampshire History," presented by author Mike Bruno.
On his website, cruisingnewhampshirehistory.com, Bruno said the idea of “Cruising New Hampshire History: A Guide to New Hampshire’s Roadside Historical Markers,” began in the fall of 2015 while he was discussing the lack of a user-friendly, interactive state website, or a previously published book on the state's historical markers.
"For nearly three years, I had devoted my efforts to not only visit, photograph, collect GPS coordinates, and research each of the 255 markers installed; but to include the back story and detail other points of interest in the Granite State," he said. "Cruising New Hampshire History was published in 2018.
This year’s program schedule also includes:
• July 29, 7 p.m., "White Mountains Waterfalls," presented by Bruce Bolnick. Bolnick is the author of "Waterfalls of the White Mountains: 30 Hikes to 100 Waterfalls." Bolnick will also lead a waterfalls field trip at 9 a.m. July 30.
• Aug. 5, 7 p.m. (via Zoom), "Owls of New Hampshire," presented by Squam Lakes Natural Science Center. Squam Lakes Natural Science Center animal outreach programs feature live animals and are led by the center's own expert naturalists. The Virtual Live Animal Outreach programs are 45 minutes in length, taught by our expert naturalists, and feature two live animal ambassadors.
• Aug. 12, 7 p.m., "Garland Mill — Water-powered for 164 years," presented by Dana Southworth.
• Aug. 13, 4 p.m., field trip to Garland Mill, lead by Dana Southworth.
• Aug. 19, 7 p.m., concert by Islay Mist Ceilidh after the WSPA annual meeting.
• Sept. 12, 1-4 p.m., autumn flower walk led by Matt Peters.
