LANCASTER — Fall days are approaching and it is time to get outdoors to enjoy the signs of season's-end. This free wildflower walk will be led by field ecologist and botanist, Matt Peters, who has over a dozen years of experience studying the flora, fauna, geology and soils of Weeks State Park. Matt has led nature walks at the park for many years.
The walk will occur on Sunday, Sept. 12. Meet at the parking lot at the start of the scenic auto road up Mount Prospect at 1 p.m. Bring a hand lens and flower guide if you like and dress for the weather. A paper list of common fall wildflowers will be provided at the assembly point. The free program ends at 4 p.m.
Peters is a consultant field ecologist and botanist for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. He compiles inventories of natural communities and rare plants in New Hampshire and Vermont.
Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster.
Programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension.
