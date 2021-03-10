WHITEFIELD — New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre has announced its summer theatre day camp — Windsock — will return this August for its 24th season.
For over 20 years, Windsock Camp has brought campers from across the White Mountain range to the Weathervane and introduced them to the building blocks of theatre. Thanks to a grant from the Neil and Louise Tillotson Fund, Weathervane will be able to provide an even more extensive theatrical education with all the fun of the typical summer day camp experience.
Spearheading Windsock Camp this summer will be Miles Burns, Taryn Herman and Grace Livingston Kramer. Collectively, the three have decades of experience cultivating and enriching young people through arts education throughout the country and the world.
Burns, the co-founder of Portsmouth’s Upside Arts, is a playwright, composer, musician and musical director whose work has previously been seen with Weathervane’s Patchwork Players (Life on a Plate, Pinocchio).
Herman, owner/director of Exeter’s Musical Arts, is a choreographer, director and teacher with degrees in early childhood education and theater. This year, 2021, marks Herman’s eighth season at the Weathervane. In addition to Windsock, Herman will direct and choreograph The Addams Family.
Rounding out the camp leadership is Grace Livingston Kramer, a Theatre for Young Audiences director with international credits, who returns to Weathervane for her third season as company manager, Patchwork guest director, and resident acting company member.
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share our love for theatre with the Windsock Campers,” said Burns and Herman. “We have always worked to establish an environment where campers can be creative, be supportive, be themselves, can play and have fun, and leave feeling confident and proud of the work they have done together.”
Beteen Aug. 2 and 14, Windsock will offer two one-week camps for ages 6-11 and one two-week camp for ages 12-17. Running 9 a.m.-4 p.m., the camp day will be divided into blocks of rehearsal for the camp show and blocks of instruction from Weathervane guest and resident artists covering all aspects of theatre (dance, music, Shakespeare, tech, etc.), strengthening the connection between the campers and the Weathervane resident company.
The final camp show on Aug. 14, will feature a title written by Burns, a TYA playwright with over 30 TYA musicals to his name.
The third week of Windsock is available to theatre enthusiasts ages 12 and up. Running 8 a.m.-1 p.m., the five-hour day includes a masterclass with a guest instructor as well as a workshop where participants will create their own production to be performed and live streamed at the end of the week. Week 3 masterclasses are available a la carte for $30 a piece while spots remain.
Camp registration is now open. Camp pricing ranges from $195-$600. Family discounts and scholarship opportunities available. Book by March 14 and save an additional $25-$50. Included with camp registration is the classic Windsock Camp T-shirt tye dye experience and complimentary tickets to a Patchwork Players performance at the Weathervane.
For more information and to register, go to weathervanenh.org/windsock-camp. Additional inquiries can be directed via email (info@weathervanenh.org) or phone (603-837-9322).
