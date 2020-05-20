Weathervane Theatre offers a virtual production

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre’s Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini announced The Weathervane Goes ‘Round will play on Wednesday, June 3, at 7 p.m. on the Weathervane’s YouTube Channel. Presented with Whitefield Public Library, this special virtual concert benefiting Weathervane Theatre will feature some of Weathervane’s most notable alumni including Elizabeth Stanley of Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill.”
“I have so many wonderful memories there,” said Stanley. “I think it’s an incredible opportunity to work in rep and to do things as creatively as possible. I’m always inspired by how we managed to pull off those really big shows with just a handful of people and I love the spirit of community involvement that seems to be a long-standing tradition at the Weathervane.”
Other Weathervaners joining Stanley for this one-night event are Broadway’s Charlie Alterman (Next to Normal, Pippin), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown), Alaina Mills (Beautiful - 1st Nat’l), Tally Sessions (Company, Anastasia), and Clyde Voce (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Color Purple). The event will be hosted by Weathervane Theatre Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini.
“Grateful, humble, starstruck,” said Paulini. “The legacy of the Weathervane is undeniable and these generous artists coming together in this moment is a treat for not only our audiences, patrons and community, but for all of us working hard to keep moving forward during these burdensome times. We continue to build on the vast Weathervane family and events like this are not only entertaining, but necessary.”
While the virtual concert is free, donations to Weathervane Theatre are encouraged. Single tickets for season 55 to be on sale soon. Donations can be made through Weathervane’s website or by mail. To learn more visit weathervanetheatre.org.
