WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre announces its newest programming initiative ‘Nights of Northern Lights Entertainment Series’, a brand new entertainment series with something for everyone. The series features performances by Broadway’s ‘The Randy Andys’, Jazz vocalist Ashley Warwick, ‘Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny’, and Monday Night Movie Nights. 

The first Monday Night Movie Night is on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Before you become a ‘Dancing Queen’ all over again this September, Weathervane offers the Abba-solutely fabulous sequel to one of the most popular musical movies in recent memory.

