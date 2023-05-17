WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Theatre announces its newest programming initiative ‘Nights of Northern Lights Entertainment Series’, a brand new entertainment series with something for everyone. The series features performances by Broadway’s ‘The Randy Andys’, Jazz vocalist Ashley Warwick, ‘Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny’, and Monday Night Movie Nights.
The first Monday Night Movie Night is on July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Before you become a ‘Dancing Queen’ all over again this September, Weathervane offers the Abba-solutely fabulous sequel to one of the most popular musical movies in recent memory.
On July 12 at 7:30 p.m. The Randy Andys will perform a post-modern homage to The Andrews Sisters. Singing contemporary songs from Lizzo, Aerosmith, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Michael Jackson, with a wink and a nod to a bygone era featuring Broadway’s biggest and brightest starlets. Hailed by ‘Broadway World’ as “musically stunning and comedically brilliant,” The Randy Andys serve sass and nostalgia in equal measure.
On Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. Ashley Warwick brings her lush, velvet tone voice, shaped by the golden era of torch singers and moody jazz clubs to the Weathervane. She is a graduate of Berklee College of Music and a proud faculty member in the Music Business and Industry department at Northern Vermont University, Lyndon where she teaches voice and stage performance techniques.
Proudly playing the classics from the golden age of country and western music, Ashley Jane's Hootenanny offers a root'n, toot'n good time on Thursday, July 20, at 4:30 p.m. Hootin’ and hollerin’ are encouraged and they always abide by the “Code of The West.” Sing and dance along to legendary songs by Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, Gene Autry, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, and Patsy Montana, just to name a few.
Rounding out July is another Monday Night Movie Night on Monday, July 31, at 7:30 p.m. Before you join the theater on the French Riviera this August, watch a film starring two movie legends that’s bound to leave you in stitches whether you’re a scoundrel or a goody-two shoes.
Tickets for these events are on sale now at weathervanenh.org. Tickets range in price from free to $24 an event. Save $20 with A Nights of Northern Lights Entertainment Series Bundle for $43 which includes (1) Ticket to The Randy Andys, (1) Ticket to Jazz with Ashley Warwick, and (1) Ticket to Ashley Jane’s Hootenanny. Learn more about all of Weathervane’s special events at weathervanenh.org/season-58-special-events.
