Weathervane goes virtual and outdoors for this season

WHITEFIELD — Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and Intern Program Director Marisa Kirby have announced the 2020 Patchwork Players Season, with a four play lineup of "Give My Regards to Disney — 25 Years of Disney on Broadway," "Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical," "Made of Wood — Pinocchio" and "Land of the Lost Stories"
The performances will will be livestreamed from inside the Weathervane every Tuesday at 11 a.m. in July and August. For the first time, families can watch these productions from the comfort of their own homes. These live streamed productions are in addition to the already scheduled Friday 11 a.m. performances at the Weathervane.
Now in its 30th season, the Patchwork Players are known for their 11 a.m. Friday performances in July and August performed inside the Weathervane.
This year those performances will be held outside as the Picnic with Patchwork series. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket and a snack and enjoy a great show for the whole family — all while still being able to maintain social distancing and other safety regulations.
Tickets for livestream and outdoor performances are available now at weathervanetheatre.org. Livestream and ticketing packages are also available.
Featuring the members of the Weathervane’s highly competitive intern program, these productions will also play on the road at Bethlehem’s Colonial Theatre, Lancaster’s Rialto Theatre, Bretton Woods’ Omni Mount Washington, and Colebrook’s Great North Woods Center for the Arts. Ticket prices vary by venue. Go to weathervanetheatre.org for schedule and more information.
Due to COVID-19 many theaters have cancelled or postponed their 2020 seasons. Known for its perseverance, Weathervane was determined to present live theater in the North Country.
“I did not want to break an 85 year streak of professional theatre in the North Country,” said Paulini. “This pandemic has no doubt affected arts organizations in profound ways as it prevents us from essentially practicing any part of our craft. However, I am lucky to have an incredible, dedicated and innovative staff and instead of throwing in the towel and saying “see ya next year” we decided to innovate. Innovation like this will ultimately be how the future success of the Weathervane is measured.”
In preparation for this season all artists and staff quarantined for two weeks in Weathervane’s artist residence. Weathervane has also employed resident medical staff to ensure the health and safety of the artists and staff as well as the residents of the North Country.
Tickets for Patchwork performances are now sale at weathervanetheatre.org. Tickets range from $7.50-$9.50. Ticket and Livestream Packages available. Mainstage titles and tickets to be on sale soon. For more information, call (603) 837-9322 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Additional information will be available on the website, weathervanetheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.