BETHEL, Maine — Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for more than a decade.
The 11th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on May 6 and 7. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios. This event is eagerly anticipated by all who enjoy handmade pottery, is the perfect place to find special and unique Mother’s Day gifts.
This year 66 pottery studios around the state, organized into six regions, will be participating. The weekend is a chance to meet the artists, peek in the kilns, watch demonstrations and shop for pottery and other handmade goods. Interactive maps of each region are available at MainePotteryTour.org.
The tour’s goal is to raise the public’s awareness of the potters in the state and to cultivate an appreciation and affection for handmade pots. Once you drink morning coffee from a handmade mug, a production cup feels lackluster. Pots are uniquely intimate. What other art form do you raise to your lips, cradle in your hands, and trust with your food?
In addition to items crafted for food and drink, artists will present sculptures, tiles, vases, planters and other visual treats. It’s amazing what a lump of clay can do in the right hands.
Funded in part by a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.
