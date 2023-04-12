BETHEL, Maine — Springtime in Maine can mean daffodils or snow, sometimes both, but the first weekend in May has meant the Maine Pottery Tour for more than a decade.

The 11th annual Maine Pottery Tour welcomes visitors on May 6 and 7. The self-guided tour is an opportunity to enjoy spring in Vacationland and the hospitality of local potters in their studios. This event is eagerly anticipated by all who enjoy handmade pottery, is the perfect place to find special and unique Mother’s Day gifts.

