BERLIN — On Friday, the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network will premiere “Analog,” an exhibition of photography and printmaking in the Gallery at WREN.
Both new transplants to Bethlehem, analog photographer Timothy Jones and printmaker Josh Dannin eschew digital methods in favor of a hands-on approaches to creating.
Jones uses a large-format camera to make black and white silver gelatin and platinum palladium contact prints.
Dannin uses a combination of woodblock, risograph, and letterpress printing to create his mostly monochromatic compositions.
In a world of endless digital reproductions, these techniques result in one-of-a-kind artworks for both artists.
“I believe one’s life is defined by their passions,” says Jones. “Mine are classic cars, alpine climbing and analog black-and-white photography, but not necessarily in that order. The thread binding these together is simplicity.”
WREN will mark the occasion of the opening of Analog with a reception in the Gallery at WREN, located at 2011 Main St. in Bethlehem, on Friday, from 5-7 p.m., with beverages and light refreshments. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend, meet the artists, and mingle with fellow art lovers.
“While I carefully plan each composition just as an architect would design a structure,” says Josh Dannin, “there’s always an unexpected element revealed in the final print, from a block’s subtle wood grain to its wear and tear from decades of use. The resulting print is evidence of my hand and decision making, and at the same time a collaboration with any printer who has ever touched these materials and equipment in the past — a record of their unique history, which can only be documented through this timeless printing process.”
Analog will be on view at the Gallery at WREN from Feb. 4-March 27. The Gallery is open during WREN’s regular hours, Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Adair Country Inn & Restaurant is the proud sponsor of the Gallery at WREN.
WREN —the Women’s Rural Entrepreneurial Network — is a nationally recognized non-profit organization headquartered in Bethlehem that provides classes, workshops, community work space, networking and events to support better lives and livelihoods, access to markets, and rural economic development in the North Country. WREN’s programs are funded in part by the N.H. Community Development Finance Authority’s Community Development Block Grant program, a grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, and the N.H. State Council on the Arts Public Value Partnership Grant.
