A few of the Material Girls at the Quilts of Valor exhibit at WMCC

Members of the Material Girls are seeb at the Quilts of Valor exhibit at White Mountains Community College. (COURTESY PHOTO)

BERLIN — In honor of National Quilting Month in March, the White Mountains Community College Fortier Library is hosting new exhibit featuring 36 quilts of all sizes, including “Quilts of Valor.”

The artists of this exhibit are the area’s local quilting guild, which has been active for 30 years. The current 15 members call themselves the “Material Girls.” 

