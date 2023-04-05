BERLIN — In honor of National Quilting Month in March, the White Mountains Community College Fortier Library is hosting new exhibit featuring 36 quilts of all sizes, including “Quilts of Valor.”
The artists of this exhibit are the area’s local quilting guild, which has been active for 30 years. The current 15 members call themselves the “Material Girls.”
Asked to describe this enthusiastic group, one member said: “We meet once a week on Tuesdays in the community room at St. Kieran Art Center. We sew either on our own projects or group projects for the benefit of our community. We have made dozens of quilts for fire victims and needy families and at present, our focus is making ‘Quilts of Valor’ for combat veterans. New members with or without experience are always welcome.”
The artists with pieces in this exhibit are Arlene Lambert, Terry Montminy, Nancy Bangs, Ann Gosselin, Sylvia Charest, Judy Carroll, Cecile Strout and Dorothy Sanschagrin.
A Quilt of Valor is a quality, handmade quilt that is machine or hand-quilted, that is awarded to a service member or veteran who has been touched by war. Since 2019, the guild has made and donated over 100 Quilts of Valor. If you know of a veteran to nominate to receive a Quilt of Valor, contact the guild at their Facebook page: Berlin NH Quilting Guild — Quilts of Valor.
The WMCC Fortier Library is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. for community use and welcomes exhibit visitors. For more information, or for artists interested in exhibiting two-dimensional wall art, contact the library at (603) 342-3087.
