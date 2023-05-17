Fischer Tangier

Fischer Tangier (COURTESY PHOTO)

Opening Friday, May 5, “Echoes and Reflections,” the newest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN, examines the symmetries between abstract painting and modern quiltmaking, such as bold color, asymmetry, and the use of negative space. On display are twelve paintings and the thirteen quiltworks they inspired.

“The first time I saw them, Jim Wolcott’s grid-based paintings looked like quilts to me,” explains Ruth Fischer, co-owner of Contoocook Quiltworks, “but with an unfamiliar use of color and fewer repeating patterns.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.