BETHLEHEM— Saturday, March 4, marks the opening of “Women in Print: Four Printmakers,” the latest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN. For this show, four New Hampshire printmakers share their reverence for the natural world through various printmaking techniques and four distinct styles.
Rachel O’Meara grew up in rural New England, left for a few years, then returned. Primarily self-taught, she has been engaged in art-making for over thirty-five years. Woodcut and linocut printmaking and oil painting are her primary media, but she has been known to dabble in watercolor and always has pencil and paper at the ready. “The wild force of inspiration descends from without, wells up from within,” says Rachel. “Its spark could be anything seen, dreamt or remembered. Art distills this spark to form. Linocut and woodblock printing have offered a way to simplify and hone my visions.”
Based in the White Mountains of New Hampshire, Kathie Lovett works in the spirit of this place. With a BA in art history, an MFA in painting, and a long independent bookstore ownership behind her, 15 years ago Kathie decided to spend some dedicated time in the studio. “Printing is my newest media, and it feels like a bit of magic,” says Kathie.” An image traveling across space and time from plate to paper remains mysterious. With each print, I am surprised by unexpected details.”
Kelly Slater is a self-taught artist who specializes in figurative abstracts of the Northeastern landscape. Her particular obsession is trees, most recently old growth trees. Kelly's printmaking ranges from woodblock prints and drypoint engraving to painterly monotypes and mixed media collages. Her goal is to produce environmentally sustainable artwork with a strong, dreamlike intensity that hints at a powerful world within and behind the visible world. Kelly works out of her home studio in Saugus, Mass.
An avid gardener, Pam Smith’s inspiration comes from the natural beauty all around us. Her work ranges from botanical prints to whimsical collages and combines traditional printmaking, painting and mixed media. “The inspiration for the work in this exhibition is my winter garden,” says Pam, “and the flora and fauna of New England.” Pam designs, cuts, and prints her work by hand at her studio in Enfield.
“Women in Print: Four Printmakers” will be on view from March 4 through April 30 in the Gallery at WREN. The opening reception will take place on Saturday, March 4 from 5 to 7 p.m., and will also feature the debut of zines made by local middle schoolers over February vacation, from 4 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to attend! In the event of snow, the reception will be Sunday, March 5, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The gallery is open during WREN’s regular hours, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Wednesdays) and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
