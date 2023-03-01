Rachel O'Meara, "Song of Myself", hand painted woodcut

Rachel O'Meara, "Song of Myself", hand painted woodcut, 12.5 x 15.5, on view in the Gallery at WREN March 4 through April 30 (COURTESY PHOTO)

BETHLEHEM— Saturday, March 4, marks the opening of “Women in Print: Four Printmakers,” the latest exhibition in the Gallery at WREN. For this show, four New Hampshire printmakers share their reverence for the natural world through various printmaking techniques and four distinct styles. 

Rachel O’Meara grew up in rural New England, left for a few years, then returned. Primarily self-taught, she has been engaged in art-making for over thirty-five years. Woodcut and linocut printmaking and oil painting are her primary media, but she has been known to dabble in watercolor and always has pencil and paper at the ready. “The wild force of inspiration descends from without, wells up from within,” says Rachel. “Its spark could be anything seen, dreamt or remembered. Art distills this spark to form. Linocut and woodblock printing have offered a way to simplify and hone my visions.” 

