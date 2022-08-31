BETHLEHEM — On Saturday, Sept. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. WREN is hosting an end-of-summer block party to celebrate the opening of "Wild Eternal”. This new exhibition in the Gallery at WREN features paintings by Rosemary Conroy and sculptures by Valery Mahuchy. 

The event will feature local art and handmade home goods by WREN members and other vendors in WREN’s Pocket Park. There will be live music from the bluegrass & folk band “The Pond Peeps”, and North Country Community Radio will be broadcasting live from the event. The opening reception for “Wild Eternal" will begin at 4 p.m. in the WREN Gallery, complimentary wine and refreshments will be served. 

