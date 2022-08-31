BETHLEHEM — On Saturday, Sept. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. WREN is hosting an end-of-summer block party to celebrate the opening of "Wild Eternal”. This new exhibition in the Gallery at WREN features paintings by Rosemary Conroy and sculptures by Valery Mahuchy.
The event will feature local art and handmade home goods by WREN members and other vendors in WREN’s Pocket Park. There will be live music from the bluegrass & folk band “The Pond Peeps”, and North Country Community Radio will be broadcasting live from the event. The opening reception for “Wild Eternal" will begin at 4 p.m. in the WREN Gallery, complimentary wine and refreshments will be served.
Both artists featured in "Wild Eternal" use their work to communicate their reverence for all those who share our world, whether animal, human, or other.
Rosemary Conroy’s vibrant large-scale animal paintings honor the beings who share our world and acknowledge our common bond.
“Part of my journey as an artist has been to connect deeply with my painting subjects,” says Conroy. “I want to understand these beings as much as possible and on many levels. Whether bears, owls, or whales, I want to know their habitats, their micro and macro movements, and to have felt some of their essential energy. The pieces in this show are my attempt to show what I have learned so far, the beauty, wonder and mystery inherent in these wild creatures.”
Belarus-born Mahuchy uses the language of sculpture to explore the eternity of the universe through the lens of feminine, animal, and abstract forms.
“I work with different materials,” says Mahuchy. “Each has its own language of expression for the intended subject. The size and color of the stone, whether alabaster, marble, or another, sets its composition and solution, sometimes resulting in an unexpected transformation of the form. Dialogue with each material is always intriguing, a constant search, and a new surprise or mystery always waits.”
The exhibition "Wild Eternal" is sponsored by the Washwick Agency. The Adair Country Inn & Restaurant is the proud sponsor of the Gallery at WREN.
"Wild Eternal" will be on view at the Gallery at WREN, 2011 Main Street, Bethlehem, from Saturday, Sept. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 30. The Gallery is open during WREN’s regular hours, Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
