RANDOLPH — The Randolph Art Show will be held in the Cross Room of the Randolph Town Hall from July 7 to Sept. 7, with an opening reception scheduled for July 7 from 3-5 p.m. The show is non-juried and open to all current and previous full- and part-time Randolph residents. Artists may submit one or two works for the show such as collages, digital images, drawings, mixed media works, paintings, photographs, and prints. Content topic is open. Artists wanting to show three-dimensional works need to consult with the Art Committee regarding the feasibility of including their work. If an artist submits two works, every attempt will be made to include both; however, this will depend on the total number of works submitted and the available wall and floor space. A priority for this show is to include at least one work by every participating artist. The Art Committee comprised of Pauline Galiana, Ingrid Graff, and Steve Teczar is planning the show, and a prospectus is available by contacting Steve Teczar at swteczar128@gmail.com.
