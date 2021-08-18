This week’s film at Libby's softball field is "Le petit prince"

GORHAM — The Gorham High School Société Honoraire de Français is putting on a series of French-language films outdoors at Libby’s softball field in Gorham. All films are shown in French with English subtitles.
This Friday, they will be showing "Le petit prince" (2015). The film begins at 8:30 p.m. and is rated PG-13. This film is based on the 1943 beloved novel by Antoine de Sainte-Exupery.
Entrance is free but donations will be accepted. Attendees should bring a chair or blanket.
