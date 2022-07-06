Weathervane Theatre opens its 57th season

WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre is opened its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed "Eurydice." Sponsored by #ethancoaches, this visually stunning modern transformation of the classic Greek myth opened Friday, July 1, and runs in alternating repertory through Aug. 5.
Written by Tony nominee and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sarah Ruhl, this universally lauded contemporary adaptation of the Orpheus and Eurydice story shifts the focus to its heroine, Eurydice, reimagining this timeless love story through humor, music, romance and stunning visual and technical effects.
Responsible for creating the stunning visual and technical effects are Eurydice’s design team: Ian Evans (projections), Scout Hough (lighting and technical direction), Hillary Jeffers (wigs), Robert Salerno (sound) and Rien Schlecht (set and costumes).
“We want to achieve something on the Weathervane stage that’s never been done before,” said Rien Schlecht, Weathervane’s longtime resident designer.
By creating a set that essentially makes the stage disappear, Schlecht and her fellow designers want to challenge people’s idea of the Underworld, turning a world that is usually conceived as dark and scary as bright and full of light and color. Inspired by Ancient Greek architecture couture, Schlect’s costumes utilize unconventional materials like bubble wrap and lights. Other technical elements incorporated into Eurydice not normally seen on the Weathervane stage include an elevator and water.
“I don’t think I could be more excited about this,” said Weathervane Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “I’ve been amazed at watching this creative team build something from scratch. Our audiences are in for something they’ve literally never seen before. It’s going to be really special.”
Eurydice is directed by Jorge Donoso and features an original soundscape composed by Ira Kramer. Kara Procell is the production stage manager.Headlining Weathervane’s Eurydice is Juliana Chimenti (last seen in Weathervane’s Million Dollar Quartet) as Eurydice, newcomer Ephraim Takyi as Orpheus, and Weathervane’s Associate Artistic Director Robert H. Fowler as Father. Completing the cast are Weathervane alums Liz Flemming (The Addams Family) and Jewell Noel (The Mountaintop) as well as Weathervane Intern Company members Avery Elledge and Liv Lopez.
Performed to in-person audiences, performances are open to full capacity. The theatre has a new HVAC/Air Purification System that filters the air and provides heat and air conditioning. Masks are strongly encouraged, but not required unless Coös County is at a red or high level risk for Covid-19.
Eurydice opened Friday, July 1, and runs in alternating repertory through Aug. 5.
Weathervane’s 57th season runs July 1-Oct. 9. Summer performances run Monday-Saturday with 7:30 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. matinees on select Thursdays and Saturdays. Fall performances run Tuesday-Saturday with 7 p.m. performances and 2 p.m. performances on Saturdays and Sundays.
Additional Season 57 productions include "The Marvelous Wonderettes," "A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "A Class Act," "Blood Brothers," "Intimate Apparel" and "A Chorus Line." Single tickets and ticket subscriptions now available at weathervanenh.org. Tickets start at $19.
The Weathervane Box Office is open by phone (603-837-9322), email (boxoffice@weahervanenh.org), and in person. The Box Office is generally open 10a.m.-1p.m. on performance days and again two hours before curtain. On days of two performances the box office is open 10 a.m. through 30 minutes past the evening curtain. For most up to date hours, go to Weathervane’s website. Tickets can be purchased 24/7 on Weathervane’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.