LITTLETON — What drove assassins to the acts of violence that shocked the world and changed the course of history? Take a look inside the minds of those who have assassinated U.S. presidents and would-be-assassins when Theatre UP performs the Tony-award-winning dark musical “Assassins” at the Littleton Opera House Feb. 10 through 19.

This standout musical asks the question “Does everybody have the right to their dreams?” This show carries a PG-13 rating due to the use of theatrical firearms and strong language.

