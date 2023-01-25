LITTLETON — What drove assassins to the acts of violence that shocked the world and changed the course of history? Take a look inside the minds of those who have assassinated U.S. presidents and would-be-assassins when Theatre UP performs the Tony-award-winning dark musical “Assassins” at the Littleton Opera House Feb. 10 through 19.
This standout musical asks the question “Does everybody have the right to their dreams?” This show carries a PG-13 rating due to the use of theatrical firearms and strong language.
Music and lyrics for the musical are by Stephen Sondheim with a book by John Weidman and orchestrations by Michael Starobin. Royalty rights were provided by Music Theatre International to bring this thought-provoking and entertaining piece to the Littleton Opera House stage. The play is directed by Theatre UP founding Artistic Director, Andrew Lidestri, with musical direction by Kristen Bushway. This production is funded in part by a generous grant from the Putnam Foundation.
Performances on Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 10, 11, 17 and 18 will be at 7:30 p.m. There are two Sunday matinee performances on Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children and seniors. All seating is reserved and may be purchased in advance online by visiting theatreupnh.org or by calling the box office at (603) 259-1213.
