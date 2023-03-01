WHITEFIELD — The Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, Equity theatre in Whitefield will present 10 productions on its Mainstage between June 9 and Oct. 14. Opening with “Jersey Boys” and closing with “Primary,” the other eight productions will be presented in Weathervane Theatre’s signature alternating repertory style.

“Jersey Boys” the Tony-winning musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes, and behind the music, of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, runs June 9 through 18.

