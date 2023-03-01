WHITEFIELD —The Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, Equity theatre in Whitefield will present 10 productions on its Mainstage between June 9 and Oct. 14. Opening with “Jersey Boys” and closing with “Primary,” the other eight productions will be presented in Weathervane Theatre’s signature alternating repertory style.
“Jersey Boys” the Tony-winning musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes, and behind the music, of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, runs June 9 through 18.
“Stones in His Pockets” isthe hilarious and poignant story of an Irish Village turned upside down by the arrival of an American film crew.Jorge DonosoandEthan Pauliniplay 15 characters in the Olivier Award-winner for Best Comedy. Plays in alternating repertory June 28 through July 22.
Wash your cares away at “Honky Tonk Laundry” with this engaging jukebox musical starringShinnerrie JacksonandMarisa Kirbyfull of country favorites from Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline and more.Plays in alternating repertory July 3 through August 3.
From the legendarySteve Martincomes “Meteor Shower,” a surprising new comedy with an offbeat and absurdist look at the comic anxiety lurking just beneath the surface of modern marriage set against the backdrop of a once-in-a-lifetime meteor shower.Plays in alternating repertory July 14 through Aug. 18.
Nominated for the 2022 Tony for Best Play,Dominique Morisseau'spowerful and tense play “Skeleton Crew,” focuses ona makeshift family of workers at the last exporting auto plant in the city navigating the possibility of foreclosure. Power dynamics shift and they are pushed to the limits of survival.Plays in alternating repertory July 27 through Aug. 26.
In “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” two con men, an alluring woman, and the French elite collide in asexy and irreverent Tony-nominated musical farce based on the 1988 Michael Caine and Steve Martin film, starringRobert H. Fowler. Plays in alternating repertory Aug. 10 through Aug. 31.
Shakespeare returns to the Weathervane mainstage for the first time in decades with” A Midsummer Night’s Dream!”When magical, mischief-maker Puck gets ahold of a love potion, he sets in motion all the comical antics that arise from four young lovers’ adventure through the woods. Plays in alternating repertory Aug. 22 through Oct. 5.
The ultimate feel-goodmega-hit musical “Mamma Mia!” isabout a daughter's dream … a mother’s secret … and an unforgettable trip down the aisle and is packed with non-stop laughs, explosive dance numbers, and 22 ABBA hits. Plays in alternating repertory Sept. 3 through Oct. 7.
Hailed as the perfect musical comedy with a legendary score, the Tony-winning favorite “Guys & Dolls” follows a colorful bunch of gamblers, gangsters, and showgirls in a wild game of chance and romance in Damon Runyon’s mythical New York City. Plays in alternating repertory Sept. 20 through Oct. 8.
Dwindling town residents in northern New Hampshire are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring their famed "midnight primary" can continue. But where the “Primary” is concerned, nothing is sure! A world premiere comedy byKelly Strandemo, commissioned by Weathervane Theatre runs Oct. 11 through 14.
Subscriptions are now on sale atweathervanenh.orgor by phone at (603) 837-9322. “Jersey Boys” is available to subscribers only. “Primary” is not part of any subscription package but can be added at a discount price. Group sales, and 9:30 a.m. school matinees are now on sale. Contact the box office atboxoffice@weathervanenh.orgor at (603) 837-9322 for more information. Single Tickets will go on sale in May.
