The gulls are experts on human stuff and often regale Ariel with many tales and treasures in The Colonel Town Players'“The Little Mermaid Jr.”. From left: Dylan Kipp, Allyanna Foti, Peyton Jordan, Willa Buteau, and Armani Foti. Abby Bovay (as Ariel) and Bridgette Doherty (as Flounder) look on. (COURTESY PHOTO)
Prince Eric's sailors journey across the seas in search of a mysterious voice in The Colonel Town Players'“The Little Mermaid Jr.” From left: Ava Donovan, Armani Foti, Dylan Kipp, Ella Richard, Rain Rouleau, Allyanna Foti, Peyton Jordan, Gwen Canavan, and Violet Strevig. (COURTESY PHOTO)
LANCASTER — Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.”takes to the stage Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.The Colonel Town Players all youth cast contains about 30 children from around the North Country.
The 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. “Bringing the theatrical arts to young performers and allowing them to experience the magic of live performance is the reason we do what we do,” says Angie Lavoie, co-director of the production. Lavoie along with co-director Stephanie Cameron collaborated for both Frozen Jr. and the Colonel Town Players’ Camp CTP. “This is our third all youth production,” Cameron said, “and we continue to see new faces who get to share their talents with audiences for the first time.”
The show also features musical direction by Aaron Foti with lighting and sound design by John Quigley and Anna Velardi. Lancaster Elementary School seventh grader Abbigail Bovay plays Ariel, and sixth grader Brooke Lavoie plays Sebastian. White Mountains Regional High School freshman, Ess Watkins portrays King Triton and St. Johnsbury Academy freshman Madison Robarts is Prince Eric. The villain, Ursula, is played by Lafayette Elementary 6th grader, Ivanna Mullins.
Children ages 5 to 14 from Whitefield, Gorham, Berlin, Groveton, Lancaster and beyond round out the ensemble.
This classic Disney title contains all of the songs from the Academy Award® winning animated feature film as well as three new songs from the Broadway show.“The Little Mermaid Jr.” takes place in a magical kingdom beneath the sea, where a beautiful young mermaid named Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.
Performances run Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at The Lancaster Town Hall and tickets are selling fast. Advance tickets can be purchased online atcolonel-town-players-of-lancaster-inc.square.site/. Admission is $15 for adults, children 4 and under can attend the show for free.
