LANCASTER —  Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” takes to the stage Friday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. The Colonel Town Players all youth cast contains about 30 children from around the North Country.

The 60-minute musical, designed for young performers, is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. “Bringing the theatrical arts to young performers and allowing them to experience the magic of live performance is the reason we do what we do,” says Angie Lavoie, co-director of the production. Lavoie along with co-director Stephanie Cameron collaborated for both Frozen Jr. and the Colonel Town Players’ Camp CTP. “This is our third all youth production,” Cameron said, “and we continue to see new faces who get to share their talents with audiences for the first time.”

