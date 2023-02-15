WHITEFIELD — Just as the future of the New Hampshire primary comes into question, New Hampshire’s Weathervane Theatre, Out of the Box Theatrics and Breukelen Stage and Film will present industry-only staged readings of Kelly Strandemo’s new play “Primary.”
The readings will take place in New York City on Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 1 p.m. at ART/NY’s Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre, 502 W 53rd St.
It’s election season in the Granite State. The dwindling number of residents of a small town are thrilled when a new family moves in, thus ensuring the national attention they receive from their traditional New Hampshire midnight primary can continue. But when the new residents are anything but “traditional,” assumptions of each person’s primary desires are uncovered as they navigate how to pursue life, liberty, and happiness as a community.
Directed by Ethan Paulini, “Primary” will star Emmy and Tony Award-winner Debra Monk (“The Bridges of Madison County,” “Mozart in the Jungle,”“Redwood Curtain.”) and Broadway’s Michael X Martin (“Ragtime,” “9 to 5,” “My Fair Lady”), Kathy Deitch (“Wicked,” “Footloose”), Robert H Fowler (“The Producers,” “Beauty and the Beast”).
“Primary” will make its world premiere Oct. 11-14 at Weathervane Theatre, 389 Lancaster Road, Whitefield. Last fall a staged reading of “Primary” was presented at the Weathervane. The play marks the theater’s first commission. Single tickets are $19 to $35 and can be purchased at weathervanenh.org. Early access pricing is available through Saturday, Feb. 18 with savings up to 50 percent.
"If you had told me two years ago that we would be working on the world premiere of “Primary” at the very time that my home state was being tapped to be the new 'first,' I would have said there's no way that we'd see that confluence of events. I would not have made that up for lack of plausibility. And yet, somehow, we are here. I am admittedly glued to a myriad of news sources and am moment-by-moment writing an increasing number of alternate endings in my head."
