LITTLETON — Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players will hold auditions for its spring production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Littleton Opera House on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23rd from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Callbacks to follow on the 23 as needed. Contact Mary Jo Greene to schedule your audition atmj@theatreupnh.orgor (603) 259-1213. Actors should prepare a one-minute monologue or poem from classical theater repertoire. Actors may also be asked to read from the script.
In one of the most famous literary love quadrangles, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, and are challenged by magic and trickery to finally work out what love is all about.
No previous Shakespeare experience is required, and thisis a great play to get your feet wet in classical theatre. There are many roles of many sizes including a non-speaking ensemble of fairies and townspeople. UP is a welcoming and nondiscriminatory organization looking for an incredibly diverse and inclusive cast. Community members are encouraged to attend regardless of age, race, color, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability, and/or experience.
The playwill be directed by Andrew Lidestri, Artistic Director for Theatre UP. All roles are open and significant. A full character breakdown is available on the website. Rehearsals begin Sunday, March 5, and will take place most Wednesday and Thursday evenings, as well as Sunday afternoons at the Littleton Opera House. Actors are expected to attend all rehearsals outside of predefined conflicts. Performance dates are May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21, with a possible matinee on Thursday, May 18.
Any theater lovers not interested in being on stage but interested in working with set crews, prop and tech production, or costuming are encouraged to email info@theatreupnh.org. UP is a welcoming community theatre excited to work with people of all levels of experience.
