LITTLETON — Theatre UP, formerly Upstage Players will hold auditions for its spring production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at the Littleton Opera House on Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 23rd from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Callbacks to follow on the 23 as needed. Contact Mary Jo Greene to schedule your audition at mj@theatreupnh.org or (603) 259-1213. Actors should prepare a one-minute monologue or poem from classical theater repertoire. Actors may also be asked to read from the script.

In one of the most famous literary love quadrangles, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, and are challenged by magic and trickery to finally work out what love is all about.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.