LITTLETON — Theatre UP is bringing one of Shakespeare’s most delightful works, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to Littleton Opera House from May 12 through 21.
In one of the most famous of literary love quadrangles, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” tells the tale of Hermia, Demetrius, Lysander, and Helena; four misguided lovers whose journey into the woods lands them in even more trouble, as members of the fairy kingdom decide to use them as veritable pawns in their own love games. Against the backdrop of the wedding of Duke Theseus and Hippolyta, and the fiery battle of wills between the Fairy King and Queen, Oberon and Titania, the four lovers are challenged by magic and trickery to finally work out what love is all about.
Under the direction of UP’s Managing Artistic Director, Andrew Lidestri, a cast of 32 will grace the stage and delight the audience when the gods mix with mortals, a feuding king and queen unleash magical practical jokes on one another, spells yield improbable love affairs, and a band of comical tradesmen wander into an enchanted wood and are transformed in the most unlikely ways. Fairies and pixies of all ages add their own magic to the mix and will surely bring a smile to all.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on May 12, 13, 19 and 20. The two Sunday matinees are on May 14 and 21 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for children and seniors. All seating is reserved and may be purchased in advance online at theatreupnh.org or by calling the box office at (603) 707-4615.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.