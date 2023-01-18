Safety is always a consideration in the winter mountains. With the number of accidents this winter so far, it feels like a good time to go over a few things. They may seem obvious to some but can be overlooked by many. Also this is a personal ramble. Others hikers can write their own, and perhaps do better.
One of the most important things to do before a hike is leave your itinerary and estimated time back down with a spotter.
Two recent deaths in the Franconia Range seem to be the result of being unaware of the extreme weather up on the ridge as opposed to the valley.
The weather conditions on top of Mount Washington will give you a good idea of conditions in the Presidential Range, Franconia Range and other 4,000-foot peaks. Before heading up a trail in the morning, check the present conditions and forecast on the Mount Washington Observatory website at mountwashington.org.
Another great Mount Washington resource is the Mount Washington Avalanche Center. It is really important to know the avalanche danger on the mountain before climbing the mountain. It will help you determine your itinerary.
Although it is true that hiking up the Winter Lion Head Trail, the Jewell Trail or the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail you are unlikely to get caught in an avalanche, but knowing the conditions on the mountain can prevent you from varying your itinerary into dangerous areas. The Mount Washington Avalanche Center is found at mountwashingtonavalanchecenter.org.
The weather this winter so far has been a wild ride. Present trails conditions reflect that. It might be safe to say that all trails have more ice than usual. Some of this ice may be steep.
Traction devices like microspikes and Hillsound Trail Crampons have been mostly sufficient for the 4,000 footers. Yet being aware of their limitations is important. Not having any form of front points, they are not meant for climbing steeper angled ice where you have no other means of support like grabbing a tree or ledge. If that is what you wear, look for ways around these spots or turn around. On the higher summits, it is safe to say that full 12-point crampons are needed to safely negotiate ice.
Which brings up to trail conditions in general. For years now there has been a fabulous website where you can look up trail conditions encountered by recent hikers and where you can post the trail conditions you encountered to help others.
It is called New England Trail Conditions. The site has grown over the years and now has posts of recent hikes in all New England states including Rhode Island and Connecticut, and all hiking lists including separate lists in New Hampshire for the Belknap Range and the Cohos Trail. In New Hampshire, it also has some nice extras like the status of AMC backcountry facilities, USGS water level status of New Hampshire rivers, hunting seasons and White Mountain National Forest Road status.
If you don’t want to break trail in new snow (who me?), you can find out if someone or a group did the trail recently, breaking it out. That happened to me a couple years ago when my group wanted to to the Flume Slide Trail.
There was a post on New England Trail Conditions of a group that did it the day before, breaking it out. The trail was a perfect for us. The same thing happened to me last winter when I snowshoed up Mount Crawford alone a couple days after a snow storm. A large group had been there the day before, and broke it out by sharing the lead. Go to newenglandtrailconditions.com.
With the wild weather we seem to be getting, carrying a GPS can make hiking safer. Also many new hikers subscribe to the All Trails app, not only to find new hikes but if you get their paid membership, you can track yourself on the mountain.
But just remember the last person to die on the Franconia Ridge was being tracked by a family member in China, until his cell phone lost power. Bring a map and compass, and be familiar with the map.
I wont bother going into all the essentials you will need in your pack. That is another story. As for what to wear, for me the old adage of layers, layers, layers has always worked. Hiking in the winter is not only about staying warm, but just as importantly staying cool.
This includes mitts for your hands. Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale has a great variety of mitts and over-mitts. They also have a wide variety of foot traction, and have a nice consignment corner in the basement.
Also don’t miss the consignment basement at International Mountain Equipment in North Conway. They make hiking affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.