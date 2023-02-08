WHITEFIELD — Camp registration is now open for the Weathervane Theatre’s summer theatre day camp — Windsock.
For over 20 years, Windsock Camp has brought campers from across the White Mountain range to the Weathervane and introduced them to the building blocks of theatre with all the fun of the typical summer day camp experience.
For the third consecutive season, Windsock Camp will be run by Miles Burns and Taryn Herman. Grace Livingston Kramer is the camp’s executive director.
Collectively, the three have decades of experience cultivating and enriching young people through arts education throughout the country and the world.
Burns, the co-founder of Portsmouth’s Upside Arts, is a playwright, composer, musician, and musical director whose work has previously been seen with Weathervane’s Patchwork Players (Life on a Plate, Pinocchio).
Herman, owner/firector of Exeter’s Musical Arts, is a choreographer, director, and teacher with degrees in early childhood education and theater.
This year marks Herman’s tenth season at the Weathervane. Her previous Weathervane director/choreographer credits include “The Addams Family” and “The Marvelous Wonderettes.”
Rounding out camp leadership is Grace Livingston Kramer, the current managing director for Education at Penobscot Theatre Company.
A Theatre for Young Audiences director with international credits, Kramer returns to Weathervane for a fifth season as company manager.
“We were so excited to see familiar faces at camp last year and to make new camp friends, and we hope the same for 2023,” said Burns and Herman. “Campers worked together for two weeks to help create the North Country premiere of Surfules — and the Windsock debut on the outdoor stage to a full house. We are so happy to get to share theatre with so many young artists, year after year.”
Running July 31-Aug. 12, Windsock will offer two one-week camps for ages 6-11 and one two-week camp for ages 6-17. Running 9-4, the camp day will be divided into blocks of rehearsal for the camp show and blocks of instruction from Weathervane guest and resident artists covering all aspects of theatre (dance, music, Shakespeare, tech, etc.), strengthening the connection between the campers and the Weathervane resident company.
The final camp show on Aug. 12 is a production of “The Mouse and the Lion.” adapted by Burns, a TYA playwright with over 30 TYA musicals to his name.
Adapted from Aesop’s Fable, “Androcles and the Lion,” this family friendly musical is filled with laughs and life lessons like humility, honesty and friendship. Campers must be enrolled in the second week of camp (Aug. 7-12) to be featured in the final camp show.
Camp pricing ranges from $225-$650. Family discounts and scholarship opportunities available. Book by Feb. 5 and save up to 30. Included with camp registration is the classic Windsock Camp T-shirt tye-dye experience and complimentary tickets to a Patchwork Players performance at the Weathervane.
For more information and to register, go to weathervanenh.org/windsock-camp. Additional inquiries can be directed via email (windsockcamp@gmail.com) or phone (603-837-9322).
The Weathervane Theatre was founded in 1965 by Gibbs Murray and the late Tom Haas and is under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. For over half a century, it has presented high quality professional productions of plays and musicals. One of the few remaining alternating rep companies in the United States, the Weathervane is recognized as a historical institution nationwide, boasting among its alumni Elizabeth Stanley, Tally Sessions, four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn and recent Tony Award Winner Ari’el Stachel.
Weathervane can be found on Facebook at /weathervanetheatre and all other social media platforms @weathervanenh. Weathervane’s Windsock Camp can be found on Facebook and Instagram at @windsocktheatrecamp.
