WHITEFIELD — Camp registration is now open for the Weathervane Theatre’s summer theatre day camp — Windsock.

For over 20 years, Windsock Camp has brought campers from across the White Mountain range to the Weathervane and introduced them to the building blocks of theatre with all the fun of the typical summer day camp experience.

