GORHAM — Gorham Public Library, with support of the Kids, Books, and the Arts foundation, is offering a virtual Zoom story time with Queen Elsa on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m.
Queen Elsa will be sharing a story, showing her ice magic, and taking time to answer questions from the children who participate.
To receive the ZOOM information for this meeting email gorhampubliclibrary@ne.rr.com.
Funding for this Kids, Books and the Arts event is provided by the Saul O. Sidore Memorial Foundation in memory of Rebecca Lee Spitz, as well as funds administered by the New Hampshire State Library.
