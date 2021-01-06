Students can take part this weekend in an online introduction to journaling program with science illustrator Sandy McDermott.
Drawing from nature is one of the easiest and most enjoyable ways to discover the plants and animals around you.
There is crossover value for everyone: practice drawing from life; hone observation skills; deepen knowledge of the natural world.
With simple sketching techniques, we can develop our ability to see the details of what is going on around us. By tapping into a sense of curiosity and recording data in the form of words, pictures and numbers we can discover all sorts of cool things happening in our backyards and beyond.
Join natural science illustrator Sandy McDermott as she introduces students to the art of creating nature journals, with an emphasis on using drawing as a tool for observation.
The session will integrate science, writing and drawing with the goal of helping students to observe and connect with the natural world immediately around them.
The intention is for students to continue to use nature journals as part of their regular curricula and daily lives as learners. No drawing experience is necessary to participate.
The online program will run from 10 a.m. to noon and is designed for children ages 7-12. Space is limited; click here to register and pay online or call (603) 447-6991. Program fee: $10/member; $15/non-member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.