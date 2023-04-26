FRANCONIA NOTCH — The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund Board is presenting a virtual remembrance event for The Old Man of the Mountain at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at OldManNH.org. Since the weather in northern New Hampshire in early May can be unpredictable, the Legacy Board has created an entertaining online event to commemorate the 20th anniversary.
The online event, presented by the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth, will feature a historical perspective on how the Old Man shaped New Hampshire's identity from its first recorded discovery in the early 19th century until today.
A geological overview of the Old Man will showcase the Cannon Cliff Project underway now by a Dartmouth College graduate student. Local students at Lafayette Regional School and Lin-Wood wrote and recited poems about the Old Man for the occasion. The event caps off with the debut of a special new song "Great Stone Face" by New Hampshire songwriter Rick Lang.
This virtual event is a great opportunity to hear Old Man stories and learn about the Legacy Fund's projects underway near the Old Man Profile Plaza. May 3 is also the kick-off for the Old Man of the Mountain Scavenger Hunt Challenge happening all summer at the Plaza. The Scavenger Hunt concludes on Thursday, August 3, with a family fun day featuring demonstrations and the awarding of prizes at the Old Man Plaza in Franconia Notch.
For more information about the 20th anniversary and to sign on to watch the virtual event visit oldmannh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.