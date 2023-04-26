FRANCONIA NOTCH — The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund Board is presenting a virtual remembrance event for The Old Man of the Mountain at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at  OldManNH.org. Since the weather in northern New Hampshire in early May can be unpredictable, the Legacy Board has created an entertaining online event to commemorate the 20th anniversary. 

The online event, presented by the Museum of the White Mountains in Plymouth, will feature a historical perspective on how the Old Man shaped New Hampshire's identity from its first recorded discovery in the early 19th century until today.

