October craft fair will take place rain or shine

NORTH CONWAY – This year’s Leaf Peeper's Arts & Crafts Fair will take place from Saturday, Oct. 17 to Sunday, Oct. 18, at the North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle, Rt. 16, North Conway (next to the Scenic Railroad). The fair will open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be 80 exhibitors with an array of different arts and crafts including metal art, wildlife photography, soy candles, N.H. maple syrups, handknits, cedar wood furniture, kettle corn, homemade fudge, pandemic masks, handpoured soaps, handsome alpaca clothing, various styles of jewelry, children's items, gourmet foods, resin window art, quillows, fabric creations, home decor, stained glass art, walking sticks, colored fire starters, honey products, and more.
Please wear a mask maintain social distance. A free mask is available if you need one. The fair will take place rain or shine under canopies. There will be food and music for your entertainment, and friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.
For more information contact Joyce at (603) 528-4014, or joycescraftshows.com
