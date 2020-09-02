FRANCONIA — By popular demand, the North Country Chamber Players have added an additional pair of free, outdoor, socially distanced afternoon concerts, on Sept. 12 and 13, under and around the Dow Pavilion in Franconia.
The Chamber Players were one of a very small number of professional musical ensembles, in the entire country, to present successful live events this summer. And just like the festival concerts, this carefully chosen, one-hour program is suitable for listeners of all ages and musical backgrounds. Each concert is designed for maximum enjoyment of the al fresco musical experience, including professionally engineered sound amplification.
The Fall Romance event, The Joy of Sextets, will feature some of the most passionate, beautiful and exciting music ever written for six string instruments, including highlights from beloved works by Tchaikovsky, Dvorak, Brahms, Strauss, and the iconic “Dance of the Blessed Spirits” from Gluck’s Orpheus. Both concerts begin at 4 p.m.
A fixture of the cultural life of northern New Hampshire for more than four decades, the Chamber Players have been described by the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts as “one of the outstanding cultural resources in the state of New Hampshire,” and a critic from the Boston Musical Intelligencer lauded them as “a sophisticated group of experienced, passionate, focused, and obviously talented musicians.”
Chamber Players members Ronnie Bauch, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola, Chris Finckel, cello, and flutist Susan Nidel, will be joined by North Country audience favorites: cellist Melissa Meell, violinist Gabriela Diaz, and making her Chamber Players debut, violist Dana Kelley. All award-winning musicians, Melissa and Dana are both members of the acclaimed Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and Gabriela has been described by music critics as “a young violin master,” lauded for her “vivid and elegant playing.”
In recognition of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, all attendees are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing from persons outside one’s immediate household. With everyone’s cooperation in following these guidelines, and in sharing a courteous respect for their neighbors, these concerts will be safe, fun and uniquely uplifting events.
While these concerts are free, on-line registration is required for all seating. Attendees should bring their tickets with them. To register, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.
