MANCHESTER — The New Hampshire Writers' Project is partneringwith New Hampshire PBS, WKXL AM/FM and Laura Knoyto expand the opportunities for New Hampshire writers and literary communities.
Masheri Chappelle, New Hampshire Writers' Project chair and author, said, "To have such a partnership with this talent is a dream come true for New Hampshire Writers' Project. My board of dedicated volunteers and I are grateful that these opportunities were in perfect alignment with our vision and goals for the New Hampshire literary communities."
After a successful partnership with New Hampshire PBS for a writing contest inspired by the Ken Burns and Lynn Novick film Hemingway in 2021, New Hampshire Writers' Project and New Hampshire PBS have been looking for the right opportunity to work together again.
The New Hampshire Literary Awards is the ideal project for a new collaboration with New Hampshire PBS' mission of "engaging minds, connecting communities, and celebrating New Hampshire."
This represents an expansion of New Hampshire Writers' Project's mission of growing and nurturing writers.
New Hampshire Writers' Project is presenting a new award, the New Hampshire PBS Award for Literary Excellence will be the highest literary award given at the New Hampshire Literary Awards ceremony this October.
The award will recognize a story that inspires and contributes to the elevation of humanity through storytelling. With the addition of this prestigious literary award, the deadline for submitting to the 2023 New Hampshire Literary Awards has been extended to Friday, June 2, at midnight.
Laura Knoy is the creator and host of the podcast, Concord Cable TV’s "ReadLocalNH," and is the founder and former host of NHPR's The Exchange.
She will be the 603 Writers' Conference Panelist Moderator for The Literary Experience: From Pitch to Film.
The panel will include authors and entertainment attorneys.
Additionally, she will moderate New Hampshire Writers' Project's Pitch Party, which offers a $250 grand prize for the best literary pitch. 2020 Pitch Party Winner, Brinda Charry, went on to land a literary agent at William Morris Endeavor, and a two-book deal with Scribner.
For more detailed information about New Hampshire Writers' Project, the new partnerships, and the upcoming in-person603 Writers' Conference,go tonhwritersproject.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.