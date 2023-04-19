GORHAM — Ethan Andrew Small and Lee Kenison are the latest artists to exhibit in the Young Artist of the Month exhibit at Three Sister’s Art Gallery.
Blair noted they are the first boys to exhibit at the gallery since it opened in 2021.
The 9-year-old cousins are both in the sixth grade at Ed Fenn Elementary School in Gorham.
And both are enthusiastic about art and pursued having an exhibit at the gallery.
Deidre Blair, owner of Three sisters Gallery, said Small and Kenison came into her gallery about six weeks ago and started looking around at art on the wall and the show on display at that time.
They asked many questions about the art, she said, and then asked about having their own exhibit.
A few days later they were waiting at the gallery for Blair to open. “We’ve been waiting since 11 o’clock for you to open,” they said and quickly brought in their drawings and paintings to show Blair.
She talked to Ethan’s mother Tiffany Kenison and Lee’s mother, Katie Kenison and started helping them prepare for a show.
“The boys have been working here in the gallery at the recreation center and at home.” said Blair. “We set a date and began the preparations. Here we are.”
“They are my first boys,” Blair said proudly.
Small, who had drawings, oil and watercolors on display at Three Sisters said he just picked it up one day and then started playing with it at school and at the Gorham Recreation Center.
He was happy to have his first show at age 9, and when asked if he intends to keep on painting, he replied, “Yup!” the same answer he gave when asked if his mother is proud of him.
Kenison said that he picked up art at school. He finds it very rewarding and said he, too, plans to continue with it.
Kenison said his paintings are acrylic and that he picked up art on his own.
Small and Kenison’s art can be seen at the “Three Sisters” Art Gallery 32 Exchange St. in Gorham. The gallery is open Wednesdays and Fridays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Meanwhile, across the street at the Gorham Public Library, 35 Railroad St., local architect and artist Tim Sappington of Randolph is exhibiting some of his works in the library artist of the month program.
Sappington, whose art is well known in Coos County and internationally, said that he began painting at the age of 8.
“Some of the mothers in the neighborhood I grew up in hired a woman named Mrs. Roberts to teach us art. She was a considerable influence on me,” he said.
The paintings Sappington has hanging in the library are of scenes he saw on his honeymoon in 2001 on Vancouver Island in British Columbia and of a more recent trip he and his spouse Martha took to the Hawaiian Islands.
One he said is a composite using the many photographs his wife took and he added pictures of Hawaiian birds he discovered in an Audubon bird guide. Sappington said he wanted to capture the mood of the park not just the reality of it.
Sappington still has one of his paintings hanging in the nearby exhibition at the Medallion Opera House in Gorham Town Hall. That exhibit is still going on and is open during events.
You can see Sappington’s work at the Gorham Public Library 35 Railroad St. in Gorham on Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
