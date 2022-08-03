1_Shaun_Terhune_web_802_700_65-1.jpg

Photographer Shaun Terhune will talk about nature photography in the White Mountains and give tips on strategies and gear. (COURTESY PHOTO)

LANCASTER — Venture with Shaun Terhune on a visual journey through his world of nature photography at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at Weeks State Park.

Experience hiking in the pre-dawn to remote forests off the beaten path to search for wildlife, or to the mountain's edge for a magical panoramic sunrise. Feel the wonderment in that particular moment when the light is perfect, a subject appears in the lens, and that magical shot is captured.

