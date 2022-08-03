LANCASTER — Venture with Shaun Terhune on a visual journey through his world of nature photography at 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11 at Weeks State Park.
Experience hiking in the pre-dawn to remote forests off the beaten path to search for wildlife, or to the mountain's edge for a magical panoramic sunrise. Feel the wonderment in that particular moment when the light is perfect, a subject appears in the lens, and that magical shot is captured.
Terhune will talk about his work in the White Mountains, key strategies and useful tips for those interested in nature photography, as well as the essential gear and how he has simplified it over time. You'll see a number of exhibits of how he has transformed his photos into art, both visually and poetically.
Terhune is a full-time wildlife and landscape photographer in the White Mountains as well as a passionate conservationist. His creative talent has been published or featured in books, magazines and publications, including Wanderlust USA and National Geographic.
His Fine Art Photography Gallery at 39 Main St. in Littleton, features many of the landscapes and wildlife of the region. After college, his professional life as a geologist provided opportunities to work in the Canadian Arctic, the North Slope of Alaska and the American Southwest, where he employed some of the most advanced imaging cameras in the world.
In the course of time, photography in all of its artistic expressions became a full-time pursuit and eventually Terhune became a guide for National Geographic in Yellowstone and Yosemite National Park. The love for nature and the outdoors is shown in his photography of the White Mountains today.
This free program will be in the Great Room of the Summit Lodge of Weeks State Park, and will begin at 7 p.m. People are encouraged to come early and bring a picnic supper, or climb the Fire Tower for one of the best views north of the notches. Weeks State Park is located on the east side of Route 3, about 2 miles south of Lancaster. Carpooling is strongly suggested if possible for the events.
The summer programs are sponsored by the Weeks State Park Association, N.H. Division of Parks, and UNH Cooperative Extension. "Thank You" to our local business supporters who help make the summer program series possible.
