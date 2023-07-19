CONWAY — A Nashville, Tenn.,-based singer, Jenny Grace, was in North Conway and Tamworth last week to shoot a video for her new release, “Dreaming.” Last year, her song, “Ghost” was broadcast on The Country Network (TCN) and has been nominated for various awards.

Grace, 28, grew up in Milford, Conn., told the Sun last Friday at an interview at Home2 Suites that she is familiar with the Mount Washington Valley, and that’s why it was a chosen as a location for the music video.

