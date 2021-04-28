CONCORD — The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has announced that guidelines for its seven Fiscal Year 2022 grant programs are posted on the council’s website and applications are currently being accepted.
Categories for Arts Council Fiscal Year 2022 grants include: arts for community engagement, artist entrepreneurial, arts in health, folklife and traditional arts projects, traditional arts apprenticeships, public value partnerships and youth arts projects.
Arts Council grants are a public investment in the state’s economic strength and quality of life. Each grant category is competitive and is designed to meet a specific purpose and need in New Hampshire.
Applicants are encouraged to learn about the requirements and obligations of a specific grant program before applying.
Information about the N.H. State Council on the Arts’ grant programs, including grant program descriptions and requirements, grantee responsibilities, grant writing tips and the applications themselves, are available at nh.gov/nharts.
The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, a division of the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, enhances the quality of life in New Hampshire by stimulating economic growth through the arts, investing in the creativity of students, making the arts accessible to underserved populations and preserving heritage arts. Learn more about the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts at nh.gov/nharts.
